Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff at home daycare in east Harris County

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A standoff is over after a man who barricaded himself inside a home daycare was taken into custody in east Harris County

The tense standoff took place at a home in the 1400 block of Leadenhall.

Authorities say everyone who was in the home has gotten out safely.



The children are being reunited with their parents at Fire Station 3 on Dell Dale Street.

It all started with a police chase that ended when the driver crashed near Mincing and Ambrosden. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver fired shots at a deputy constable. No one was injured.

A woman with a baby was left behind in the car when the driver took off.

A neighbor tells ABC13 the daycare is well known in the neighborhood and run by a woman known as Miss Pat. About 15 to 20 children are cared for in the home, including some of Miss Pat's foster children, according to the neighbor.
