CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --A standoff is over after a man who barricaded himself inside a home daycare was taken into custody in east Harris County
The tense standoff took place at a home in the 1400 block of Leadenhall.
Authorities say everyone who was in the home has gotten out safely.
UPDATE on SWAT scene at Channelview home: All occupants, including children, are believed to now be out of the home and have been confirmed by EMS to be unharmed. Suspect remains barricaded inside. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4P6MZD4mnZ— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 2, 2018
The children are being reunited with their parents at Fire Station 3 on Dell Dale Street.
It all started with a police chase that ended when the driver crashed near Mincing and Ambrosden. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver fired shots at a deputy constable. No one was injured.
A woman with a baby was left behind in the car when the driver took off.
day
UPDATE on SWAT scene at Channelview home: All occupants, including children, are believed to now be out of the home and have been confirmed by EMS to be unharmed. Suspect remains barricaded inside. #hounews pic.twitter.com/4P6MZD4mnZ— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 2, 2018
A neighbor tells ABC13 the daycare is well known in the neighborhood and run by a woman known as Miss Pat. About 15 to 20 children are cared for in the home, including some of Miss Pat's foster children, according to the neighbor.
BREAKING: manhunt for driver who lead police on chase into Channelview neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/qLMwP0WCnB— Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) August 2, 2018