Downtown's new charity bar takes flight with opening date

HOUSTON, Texas -- Downtown Houston's new charity bar is almost ready to make its debut. Angel Share HTX, the new occupant of the former OKRA Charity Saloon (924 Congress Ave.), will open June 11, owner Mary Ellen Angel tells CultureMap.
Angel, the charity saloon's longtime general manager, purchased the bar for $10 back in March. Since then, she's been working to update the space and getting it ready to serve food and drinks to customers.
The bar's new name is a nod to the term for the whiskey that evaporates from barrels while it ages. It's said to be the "angel's share" of the barrel.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
