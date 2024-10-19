Only on 13: At least 50 sex trafficking victims rescued after raids on 9 Houston-area businesses

Nine Houston-area nightclubs and bars, each with an estimated 10 to 20 female victims, were raided in what authorities are calling the largest sex trafficking operation bust in Texas history.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major sex trafficking operation with drug cartel ties was busted in Houston on Friday evening.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, with help from the FBI as well as state and local police, carried out raids on nine nightclubs and bars in what they believe could be the largest operation of its kind in Texas history.

An Eyewitness News crew saw a heavy police presence at the La Condesa nightclub in north Houston. The TABC confirms it was one of the locations raided.

It's the result of a 10-year-long investigation the TABC says netted multiple arrests and helped them identify at least 50 potential victims, who they say were held against their will at the businesses.

"It's sad to see that human beings were held in these kinds of conditions," TABC Chairman Kevin Lilly said in an interview only on 13.

The TABC says it declined the name of the cartel behind the trafficking operation, but said that each business contained between 10 and 20 women on average.

"They weren't living in there, but that's where sex acts were being conducted," Lilly said.

The TABC said it filed emergency orders to shut down all nine businesses for the next 90 days.

"That goes into effect immediately. They are chained and locked," he said.

These are the nine businesses police visited on Friday:

El Flamingo Club, 3715 Aldine Mail Rt.

Koko Bongo, 955 Federal Rd.

Los Escorpiones #2, 1636 Federal Rd.

Los Escorpiones #5, 2815 Luell St.

El Cruzero Sports Bar, 7715 W. Hardy

Bora Bora Sports Bar, 11028 Aldine Westfield Rd.

El Rinconcito Night Club, 743 Freeport St.

La Condesa, 8810 Jensen Dr.

Las Margaritas Night Club, 210 E. Little York Rd.

