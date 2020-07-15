Business

Houston restaurant reopens just weeks after massive explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston bar reopened Tuesday after exploding in June when a group of men were caught on camera dumping cans of liquid onto its deck.

SEE RELATED STORY: Suspects caught on camera dumping liquid at Houston bar that exploded

Bar 5015 on Almeda Road at Wichita Street completed its first phase of rebuilding.

They announced their reopening in an Instagram post.



The restaurant opened for their steak night with limited seating in accordance with CDC guidelines.

They also offered to-go orders for food and frozen drinks.

"I would like to thank everyone who reached out to support your words of encouragement kept me smiling when I was having some bad days. Everyone who supported us on GoFundMe, we really appreciate you. All of our neighbors, we really appreciate y'all for understanding. We look forward to safely seeing you soon!," they wrote in the social media post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonbuilding firebusinessfoodfirereopen texasrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD won't return to the classroom until at least October 16
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Houston reports double-digit COVID-19 deaths for first time
School sports will be much different this fall with COVID-19
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot during incident in California
Trae Tha Truth and Texans' Kenny Stills arrested during protest
SPONSORED: 4 ways car dealerships are making changes for 2020
Show More
George Floyd's family sues officers charged in his death
Controversial Richmond statue may be moved to new location
SoCal Rose Parade canceled for 2021 amid COVID pandemic
Here's when you have a chance of getting a cooling shower
10-year-old shot while playing video games, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News