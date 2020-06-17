Surveillance video of Bar 5015 explosion to be released Thursday, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department will release surveillance video to the public on Thursday regarding the explosion at a bar in Third Ward.

On June 12, Bar 5015, which is located on Almeda Road at Wichita Street, was intentionally set on fire, according to Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

Pena told ABC13 that investigators found signs of some type of gas build-up in the deck area of the business.

Accelerant-sniffing dogs hit on a couple of spots, leading them to find that gasoline may have been involved, Pena also said.

Officials said the surveillance video will be released in hopes of helping authorities find the people or person responsible for the explosion.

The video is set to be released on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ABC13 will stream the news briefing live.

Meanwhile, supporters have set up a fundraiser to help pay to rebuild the business.
