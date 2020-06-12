Houston Fire Department asks for public's help identifying suspects who set fire to Bar 5015

Four suspects set fire to Bar 5015 located in the 5000 block of Almeda Road on June 12 around 4:40 a.m.
They were caught on video surveillance entering the bar through the deck area carrying 5-gallon containers of gasoline. The suspects poured the gasoline throughout the building and ignited the flames.
Detectives said the suspects fled in a black newer model sedan, believed to be a Ford Fusion. They also said they believe one or all of the suspects may have sustained thermal burns or blast injuries because of how close they were to the explosion.
"First, it was just disbelief," bar owner Steven Rodgers, said in exclusive interview with ABC13.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification of the suspects.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at the Crime Stoppers website or through their mobile app.
Video from the scene shows debris scattered in the street, with multiple emergency response vehicles on the scene.
Neighbors that live close to the bar reported shattered glass and photos falling off the walls in their homes.
