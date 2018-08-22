Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court

Bank employee arrested as part of violent robbery of business owner with $75,000

Bank employee accused of setting up robbery to face judge.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman was targeted in a violent robbery just after withdrawing $75,000 from a bank last week. Now authorities have arrested a bank employee in connection with the case.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Shelby Taylor Wyse is behind bars at a Harris County Jail on second-degree felony charges of robbery.

The constable's office said she was working at the Wallis State Bank off FM 1960 where one of the victims withdrew the $75,000 on the day of the robbery. Authorities also said Wyse is dating one of the suspects in this case.

"The individual we arrested today is a female employee at the bank. She has a direct relationship with one of the suspects already in custody," said Constable Herman.

We tried to speak with the local manager of the bank but were told they have no comment and asked to leave.

Eyewitness News also called the main branch location in Wallis, Texas and when we tried to address customer safety we were also told "no comment."

"All the pieces to this investigation are falling into place and no one who was involved in this will escape justice," said Constable Mark Herman.

Two men, Travonn Johnson and Davis Dowell Mitchell, have already been charged in connection with the violent attack outside of a Northwest Freeway gas station.

Over the weekend, Johnson was identified as the suspect who drove up during the robbery in the black Chrysler, authorities say.

The victim was targeted after making the large $75,000 withdrawal from a bank on F.M. 1960. She was taking it to her family's gas station and check cashing business on 290 near Telge Road, where she was ambushed.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video of husband and wife and trying to fight off purse snatchers



Both she and her husband, who ran out to help her, put up a fight but were beaten in the process. The woman was run over by one of the robbers. Both victims were hospitalized following the attack.

"She was followed from the bank to the business by these two robbers who drove in separate cars," said Pct. 4 Constable Mark Hermann, who said that's how jugging works.

Mitchell was quickly arrested after the robbery by a deputy who also recovered the stolen cash.

Mitchell has been charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Johnson has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Constable Herman says they are still searching for a fourth person, the driver who followed the woman from the bank to the family's check-cashing business.

