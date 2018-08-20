ROBBERY

Second suspect in custody after woman run over by car during NW Harris Co. robbery

Second suspect identified in robbery at Harris Co. business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Constables say the second suspect accused of robbing and assaulting a woman outside of a Northwest Freeway gas station is now in custody.

Over the weekend Travonn Johnson was identified as the second suspect who drove up during the robbery in the black Chrysler, authorities say.

The woman who was targeted made a $75,000 withdrawal from a bank on F.M. 1960 and was taking it to her family's gas station and check cashing business on 290 near Telge Road, where she was ambushed.

Both she and her husband, who ran out to help her, put up a fight but were beaten in the process. The woman was run over by one of the robbers. Both victims are now hospitalized.

"She was followed from the bank to the business by these two robbers who drove in separate cars," said Pct. 4 Constable Mark Hermann, who said that's how jugging works.

One suspect, identified as 31-year-old Davis Dowell Mitchell, was quickly arrested after the robbery by a deputy who also recovered the stolen cash.

Mitchell has been charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.

Constables say Johnson is being charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

They added that investigators are in the process of filing more criminal charges against the suspects they believed to be involved.
