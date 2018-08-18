Jugging prevention tips: Robbery and assault outside northwest freeway gas station serves as warning for others

A robbery and assault outside of a northwest freeway gas station Friday morning is another warning about jugging.The woman who was targeted made a $75,000 withdrawal from a bank on F.M. 1960 and was taking it to her family's gas station and check cashing business on 290 near Telge Road, where she was ambushed.Both she and her husband, who ran out to help her, put up a fight but were beaten in the process. The woman was run over by one of the robbers. Both victims are now hospitalized."She was followed from the bank to the business by these two robbers who drove in separate cars," said Pct. 4 Constable Mark Hermann, who said that's how jugging works.One suspect, identified as 31-year-old Davis Dowell Mitchell, was quickly arrested after the robbery by a deputy who also recovered the stolen cash.Mitchell has been charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. No bond was set.The second suspect in the video has been identified as Travonn Johnson. Johnson was identified as the suspect who drove up during the robbery in the black Chrysler, authorities say.Constables say Johnson has been filed on for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.Jugging involves robbers looking for potential targets at banks. Oftentimes, one is inside the bank, and alerts an accomplice about a customer who makes a withdrawal, describing what the customer looks like, as well as describing the would-be victim's car. The accomplice then follows the target, and strikes when they get out of their car."Always be aware of your surroundings," said Crime Stoppers' Andy Kahan. "Look for vehicles that are backed into parking spaces at banks, with the engine running, and someone inside waiting. Be suspicious of dark-tinted vehicle windows as well. When you drive away, look for a car that may be following you."He also cautioned against taking out large amounts of cash without taking extra precautions."Never do that alone," he said. "Ask for an escort by a bank security guard, to at least check out the parking lot. That'll make anyone intending harm nervous.""If you have to regularly get a lot of cash for a business, get a security courier or an armored truck business to do it for you," he advised.