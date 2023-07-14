Cameras picked up bank robbery suspect's license plate and alerted police, leading to arrest: HPD

One of the officers who chased down the robbery suspect on foot described to ABC13 the pursuits that led to his arrest outside some apartments near US-59 and Buffalo Speedway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for allegedly robbing a Bank of America in northwest Houston was found and arrested Friday after a brief chase in southwest Houston that ended in a crash and then a pursuit on foot.

The bank robbery happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday in the 7800 block of Long Point. ABC13 went to that scene shortly after the incident, where Houston police said a Black man in a white shirt ran away before officers got there.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Then on Friday, the suspect's vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, was picked up by the Houston Police Department's Flock cameras off I-610 near Bissonnet.

The cameras will take pictures that will show the make, model, color, and license plate of all of the vehicles that pass by. If the vehicle has been reported to be involved in a crime, HPD will immediately get an alert and be able to track the vehicle.

Officers said they tried to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect kept going, lost control while trying to make a U-turn, and crashed under the US-59 bridge at Buffalo Speedway.

The suspect then got out of the Highlander and ran toward some nearby apartments, where he was taken into custody, an officer who chased him down told ABC13 at the scene.

