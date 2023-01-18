Bank of America issues today: Some customers report money missing from accounts

Some Bank of America customers have reported money missing from their accounts. At least one person said their checking account was wiped clean.

CHICAGO -- Some Bank of America customers said money is missing from their accounts.

People were sounding off about it on social media on Wednesday morning. We know of at least one person who said their checking account was wiped clean.

At one branch location in Houston, a line of more than a dozen customers waited for help, with several of them saying money was missing from their accounts. They're telling ABC13 Houston that they've been told to call customer service, but they can't get through to representatives on the phone, so they showed up in person.

SEE ALSO | Lawsuit claims Bank of America failed to warn customers they might get scammed using Zelle

ABC7 Chicago has reached out to Bank of America for a comment, and is waiting to hear back from them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.