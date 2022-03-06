Barricaded man tried crawling through hole to avoid arrest, Galveston Co sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a standoff with a SWAT team in Bacliff on Friday night, authorities say.The Galveston County Sheriff says the situation escalated dramatically after they got a call for a disturbance between a man and a woman.SWAT and Tactical Response Team attempted to break in the front door with flash bangs. Investigators say once units went in they found that "a hole had been cut into the wall that allowed access to the neighboring residence."The 41-year-old suspect, Christopher Dellinger, was attempting to leave through the hole when deputies say they caught and arrested him.