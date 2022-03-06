barricaded man

Barricaded man tried crawling through hole to avoid arrest, Galveston Co sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

Barricaded man arrested after a standoff with SWAT team, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a standoff with a SWAT team in Bacliff on Friday night, authorities say.

The Galveston County Sheriff says the situation escalated dramatically after they got a call for a disturbance between a man and a woman.

SWAT and Tactical Response Team attempted to break in the front door with flash bangs. Investigators say once units went in they found that "a hole had been cut into the wall that allowed access to the neighboring residence."

The 41-year-old suspect, Christopher Dellinger, was attempting to leave through the hole when deputies say they caught and arrested him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbarricaded manswatdomestic violencecustody
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BARRICADED MAN
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Baby at center of SWAT standoff safe, dad in custody, HPD says
Man charged with murder in apartment shooting, HPD says
SWAT situation after deadly shooting ends with no suspect found
TOP STORIES
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
Warm, humid, & windy Sunday... Cold front moves in Monday
Man wanted accused of fatal shooting in east Harris County
Walk to End HIV returns for the first time in two years
Man dies from gunshot wound to his chest, shooter charged
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Show More
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Spring Branch area
Man injured in explosion at duplex hours after he just moved in
College student's Disney-inspired Korean musical a hit online
More TOP STORIES News