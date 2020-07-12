School districts urged by health experts to discuss at-home learning options for the Fall

Sheldon ISD stream via a Facebook Live at 6 p.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- School district leaders across the region are considering plans for the upcoming school year and whether students will return to the classroom.Many Houston-area districts plan to announce plans this week.A local doctor said he supports another shutdown to get the virus under control. He said it's time to make hard choices and sacrifices so that schools, universities and sports can return for good.Mayor Sylvester Turner also said he wants children to return in August, but in order to give parents, teachers and faculty the comfort level they need, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations need to drop."You don't send kids back to school when there's a raging fire and the fire is still burning in August. Put the fire out in July. Shut down for a couple of weeks. Then let's see where things are," said Turner."Even if the kids are not major sources of transmission, eventually there's enough going on that school bus drivers will start to get sick. Teachers will start to get sick care for hospital, you know school cafeteria workers will get sick. And eventually, some of them will go to the hospital," said Dr. Peter Hotez.Some districts have scheduled virtual meetings on Monday to discuss plans for the 2020-2021 school year.Gov. Greg Abbott will ultimately make the decision to shut down or not. He said numerous times a shut down is the last resort but on Friday, he said it's the next step if numbers don't get under control.