How schools districts will be required to report COVID-19 cases

Lamar CISD confirmed three students tested positive for coronavirus, forcing 28 other students at Meyer Elementary School to quarantine.Lamar CISD told ABC13 the district was notified on Aug. 31 that three students, who are related, tested positive for COVID-19. The three students were participating in in-person learning, but in separate classes. Out of caution, the district asked 28 other students to quarantine.The District sent the following statement:In Clear Creek ISD, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the district notified the community about a kindergartner at Ross Elementary had tested positive.Candis Houston, president of Aldine AFT, said school districts need a clear guideline for all employees on what to do when an employee or student tests positive."Fear comes from the unknown," Houston said. "People feel better when they know what's going to happen and then not only that, make sure you do what you're saying you're going to do - accountability."According to the Texas Education Agency, Texas school districts are required to send a notice to the public when someone, either a staff member or student tests positive. The state will also require districts to report all cases starting Sept. 8. That information will then be posted, here