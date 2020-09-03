coronavirus texas

How schools districts will be required to report COVID-19 cases

By Roxanne Bustamante
Lamar CISD confirmed three students tested positive for coronavirus, forcing 28 other students at Meyer Elementary School to quarantine.

Lamar CISD told ABC13 the district was notified on Aug. 31 that three students, who are related, tested positive for COVID-19. The three students were participating in in-person learning, but in separate classes. Out of caution, the district asked 28 other students to quarantine.

SEE ALSO: 3 Lamar CISD elementary students test positive for COVID-19 after in-person instruction

The District sent the following statement:

The District uses the following guidelines from TEA on determining if someone is at-risk of exposure: An individual who meets the following criteria will be considered in close contact and having at-risk exposure.

Being within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes; however, additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers and case symptomatology may affect this determination or being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed or sneezed on while not wearing a mask or face shield).

And if either of the above occurred at any time in the last 14 days when the infected individual was considered infectious (at least two days prior to the onset of symptoms or two days prior to the test for asymptomatic individuals).

SEE ALSO: Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans

In Clear Creek ISD, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week and the district notified the community about a kindergartner at Ross Elementary had tested positive.

Candis Houston, president of Aldine AFT, said school districts need a clear guideline for all employees on what to do when an employee or student tests positive.

"Fear comes from the unknown," Houston said. "People feel better when they know what's going to happen and then not only that, make sure you do what you're saying you're going to do - accountability."

SEE ALSO: Teachers to give COVID-19 case report separate from Texas count

According to the Texas Education Agency, Texas school districts are required to send a notice to the public when someone, either a staff member or student tests positive. The state will also require districts to report all cases starting Sept. 8.

That information will then be posted, here.

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhealthback to schoolchildren's healtheducationtexas newsschoolscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Houston mayor stops short of reopening talks as virus rate falls
Ft. Bend Co. now at a moderate COVID-19 infection risk
Texans spent less at restaurants and more on home improvement
Kindergartner tests COVID-19 positive on 1st day of class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High speed Houston police chase lasted more than an hour
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Houston mayor stops short of reopening talks as virus rate falls
Houston Ship Channel experts: 'We are too vulnerable'
Turner honors Deborah Wrigley on 42 years at ABC13
TX Supreme Court halts Harris Co. mail-in ballot applications
Fired Baytown officer indicted in bystander kicking case
Show More
How these Cypress students are changing the world
Step back in time at Cypress Top Historic Park
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
Reward offered for info in case of librarian's murder
15 named storms have formed before peak of hurricane season
More TOP STORIES News