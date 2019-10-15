remember when

Baby Jessica fell down a well 33 years ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was October 14, 1987 when the whole world watched as dozens of rescue workers descended on a backyard in Midland to save the life of a baby girl who fell down a well.



Her name was Jessica McClure, but she will be forever remembered in America's hearts as 'Baby Jessica.' She was just 18 months old when she fell into the 8-inch well in her aunt's backyard.

For more than two tense days, we held our collective breath as what happened next became the focus of every media outlet in the country, with Americans watching and waiting to see if the toddler could be saved in time.

VIDEO: ABC13's live coverage of the rescue of Baby Jessica
EMBED More News Videos

Live coverage of the rescue of Jessica McClure, 1987



Trapped inside the tiny space, it was a tough task getting to little Jessica, but the people of Midland were just the ones to get the job done. Their wealth of gas and oil experts and workers provided the expertise needed to get to Jessica, frightened and alone, 22 feet below the ground.

VIDEO: Melanie Lawson interviews two of the rescuers
EMBED More News Videos

Melanie Lawson interviews rescuers of Baby Jessica


Rescuers brought in heavy drilling equipment and carefully dug another shaft parallel to the pipe where Jessica was stuck.

It took 58 hours, but finally on the night of Oct. 16, Jessica was pulled from the well safely.

Jessica suffered a cut to her head and later had to have a toe amputated because of infection. Now, a mother with children of her own, Jessica is said to have no first-hand memory of the event.
Related topics:
abc13 tbtbaby rescuedtexas newsremember whenrescuechild rescuechild rescued
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REMEMBER WHEN
REMEMBER WHEN: Astros clinched division
61st anniversary of deadly bomb attack at Houston's Poe Elem.
A look back at Deborah Wrigley's close call with a bank robber
Last Cat 3 hurricane to hit Galveston was 37 years ago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Court dismisses Texas GOP lawsuit against drive-thru voting
Massive fire destroys Katy apartment construction site
Dark smoke from plant flare hangs over Houston
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
Missing south Texas 17-year-old believed to be in grave danger
Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal because of wife's race
Harris Co. Precinct 1 offers help after viral eviction video
Show More
Chinese Community Center helps make lives easier
Mathew Knowles to teach U of H master class
Baby Nick dies shortly after release from hospital
Here's what TxDOT says about putting parts of I-45 underground
Here's what allergens the cool front blew in
More TOP STORIES News