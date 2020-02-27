Toddler in Crosby in critical condition after choking on food

District 3 deputies responded to a medical emergency in Crosby. 18 month old choked on food and has been transported via LifeFlight in critical condition. Prayers for the child and family. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D3Patrol pic.twitter.com/QiPeKY1iAw — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) February 27, 2020

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-month-old in Crosby is in critical condition after the child choked on food.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet late Wednesday night that District 3 deputies responded to the medical emergency, which turned out to be for the child.The toddler was flown to the hospital via LifeFlight.Deputies have asked for prayers for the child and his or her family.