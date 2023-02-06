Neighbors reported hearing gunshots, woman screaming before murder-suicide in San Leon, deputies say

Officials spent hours outside the mobile home, trying to get a response. Eventually, a drone was sent inside and a man and woman were found dead.

SAN LEON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in San Leon are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said they received calls about gunshots at a mobile home in the 2400 block of Avenue D near 24th Street just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

While deputies were en route, they received several more calls about a woman screaming at the residence. One caller said there had been an earlier disturbance between a man and a woman outside, Major Ray Nolen said.

When deputies arrived, they said they didn't hear any gunshots or screaming and didn't see any movement around the mobile home.

Officials set up a perimeter and spent two hours trying to get a response from inside the mobile home. Other trailers nearby were evacuated as a safety precaution, deputies said.

A drone was eventually sent inside the home -- where a man and a woman were found dead, Nolen said.

Investigators didn't provide any additional details about what led up to the deadly shooting.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.