Dirty car? Clean it up with these five tips

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez enlists the help of ABC13's Tom Koch to reveal the secrets that can help keep your car clean. (KTRK)

Having some trouble keeping your car tidy? There's a secret cleaning solution for your car, and it comes from ABC13 anchor Tom Koch.

"It gets the stain out of almost anything. This is the best cleaner, cheap and easy," Tom said.

So what's in Tom's secret sauce?

For less than $3, all you need are ammonia and rubbing alcohol. Put one cup of each ingredient into a bottle.

A few sprays will go a long way to remove a spilled coffee stain from your car seats.

To keep your car smelling great, use dryer sheets. Just put the sheets under your passenger's seat and keep the car smelling fresh.

Replace the sheets at least once a month.

Keep your car garbage - free by creating a trash can using your glovebox.

Open the compartment, hook the handle of a plastic bag on the corner and shut it.

Every time you put gas in your car, empty the bag.

To clean up quick messes, keep a package of baby wipes handy!
