UPDATE: The suspect has been apprehended. https://t.co/EXwOWT363n — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) May 21, 2022

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has arrested 34-year-old Zachary Chase Madelaey.According to authorities, heavy law enforcement was present in the 20400 Idle Wilde Roadway block area around 2 p.m. on Saturday.Authorities were looking for Madalaey, who had a felony warrant out for his arrest.