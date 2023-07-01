Australian skydiving instructor dies while trying new method at Houston facility, deputies say

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young Australian woman died while skydiving in the Houston area last week, according to authorities.

On June 24, the woman, who deputies say was an experienced skydiver, was attempting a new method at the Skydive Spaceland Houston facility at 16111 FM 521 Road.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said she was an instructor with the facility.

Witnesses told investigators that when she jumped out of the plane and got her gear out, her parachute deployed but had a hard landing on the property and into a shallow body of water.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they didn't notice any blunt force trauma to her body and are unsure if she had a medical emergency during the dive or died from the impact.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office will determine her cause of death.

The woman's friends are gathering at the skydive facility to honor and remember her.