WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Skydiver injured and treated for hypothermia after landing into pond at Skydive Spaceland Houston

KTRK logo
Sunday, December 31, 2023 6:38PM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live StreamWatch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock
KTRK

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating a skydiving accident at Skydive Spaceland Houston on Saturday afternoon.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

According to officials, a woman was attempting to do a trick above a pond when she landed in the water.

Deputies said she sustained internal injuries from the impact but will live.

She was treated for hypothermia from being under the water for a couple of seconds, deputies said.

Skydive Spaceland hasn't confirmed whether the woman is an instructor or a customer.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW