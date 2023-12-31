Skydiver injured and treated for hypothermia after landing into pond at Skydive Spaceland Houston

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating a skydiving accident at Skydive Spaceland Houston on Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, a woman was attempting to do a trick above a pond when she landed in the water.
Deputies said she sustained internal injuries from the impact but will live.
She was treated for hypothermia from being under the water for a couple of seconds, deputies said.
Skydive Spaceland hasn't confirmed whether the woman is an instructor or a customer.