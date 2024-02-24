Video shows Audrii Cunningham murder suspect, Don Steven McDougal, naked during arraignment

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Disturbing video from inside the Polk County Jail offers a glimpse of Don Steven McDougal's actions after authorities charged him with Audrii Cunningham's murder.

ABC13 obtained the body-worn camera video by Polk County sheriff's deputies as they pulled McDougal out of his jail cell for an arraignment in front of the justice of the peace.

McDougal's arraignment was on Wednesday, Feb. 21. In the two-minute-long video, the most striking element is that he is not wearing any clothing.

As Polk County sheriff's deputies opened the cell door, they were shocked that McDougal was naked.

"Come on. JP wants to talk to you," a deputy says. "Where's your clothes? Hold on!"

"I ain't got no clothes," McDougal says on the video.

"Well, come on out here. Well, no, no, man. Come on, man, don't disrespect me like that. Well, wrap up in that. Wrap up in the blanket. Come on. Come on," the video plays out.

Seemingly wearing a smirk, McDougal walks over to the justice of the peace, with a blanket around his waist, to hear the charges against him.

"You have the right to remain silent, not make any statement at all. Know that anything you make can and will be used against you at trial and court. You have a right to an attorney present to advise you prior to or during questioning," the justice of the peace says. "You have the right to terminate any interview at any time. You have the right to examine the charges, accused of a felony. Do you understand your rights, Mr. McDougal?"

"Yep," he answers.

"Do you want a court-appointed attorney or hire your own?" the justice asks.

"Nope," McDougal answers.

"Which one?" the justice asks.

"I'll get an attorney," McDougal answers.

"You're going to hire your own? Alright, all I need you to do is sign right here for me. Your charge is capital murder. That's no bond," the justice says.

And with that, it was over-the entire video lasting approximately just two minutes. As of Friday, McDougal remains behind bars, but publicly available records do not show whether he has an attorney. The next step should be an official indictment after the case is presented to a grand jury.

