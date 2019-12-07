Attorney for A.J. Armstrong wants murder charges dismissed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The attorney for the 19-year-old accused of killing his parents has asked a judge to dismiss the charges against his client.

A.J. Armstrong is scheduled to go back on trial next month following a mistrial earlier this year.

Armstrong's attorney filed paperwork on Friday claiming evidence was lost right before closing arguments in the original trial. A judge is expected to review that request next week.

Armstrong's parents were found shot to death in their bed in 2016. He was 16 at the time and eventually tried on murder charges.

A mistrial was declared in April after the jury could not agree on a verdict.

