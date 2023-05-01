Deputies say one of the men was shot as the alleged robbers tried to steal a BMW.

2 men injured during attempted robbery in own driveway in Richmond, officials say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were injured in an attempted robbery in a neighborhood in Richmond, and according to authorities, one of them was shot.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 it received a call at about 10 p.m. Sunday for a robbery with injuries on Peroni Drive at Giovanni Lane.

According to authorities, robbers walked up to two men standing in their driveway and tried to steal a BMW.

One of the men in the driveway was shot in the chest. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in downtown Houston.

The second man had a laceration on his head, and he was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital Katy.

Deputies said there was a lot of blood in the driveway. A trail of blood led to the home.

The men live at the home with a woman neighbors describe as the victim's mother, deputies said. It appears the mother was home at the time of the robbery, but she was not injured.

At last check, officials were waiting on a warrant to go inside the home to search for evidence.

"When we see something like this now, we are scared for our safety," said neighbor Adam Rifai, who heard the gunshots. He said the area is not one where you'd usually hear gunfire, but on Sunday night, his security camera footage recorded it all. "This is a really safe, fine neighborhood. It's not like, you know, you are in one of the finest neighborhoods in Houston."

"When you see something happen like this, you feel like there is no place safe anymore," Rifai continued.

So far, deputies do not have a good description of the robber or robbers because the two victims needed immediate medical attention.

ABC13 reached back out to the sheriff's office later Monday. They told us it's still an active investigation, and for the safety of the victims, their identities will not be released at this time.

