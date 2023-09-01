Man shot trying to fight off attempted robber in the Greater Heights, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot while trying to fight off a robbery suspect in the Greater Heights, Houston police said.
It was about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, and police say the 39-year-old victim had just parked near North Main Street when the suspect walked up to him and demanded his belongings. That started a fight.
Investigators say the suspect shot the man and took off empty-handed.
The suspect was wearing a mask so police have very little details on a description.
As for the victim, he is expected to be OK.