Cell service appears to be working after Houston area AT&T customers experience wireless outage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive wireless outage is impacting AT &T customers across the Houston area.

Eyewitness News received several emails and phone calls from viewers wondering what was going on.

It appears only AT &T wireless customers are affected. If you go onto the company's website to check outages, you'll see this message:

The company said there is a network issue in the area, and things are expected to be back to normal by Monday.

ABC13 reached out to AT &T but hasn't heard back.

Data from a user report and problem indicator company, Down Detector, shows it's received reports of network outages in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and parts of Georgia and Kansas.

Houston, Katy, Cypress, and Spring are among the most reported locations.

AT &T hasn't said how many users are impacted, but data from Down Detector shows more than 2,500 customers were without service at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

If you are still experiencing outages, you can make calls and receive messages with Wi-Fi.