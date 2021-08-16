Video shows suspect accused of shooting and killing woman during NW Harris Co. ATM robbery

The suspect was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a full face cover, along with gloves.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has died after an armed robber shot her several times during an ATM holdup in northwest Harris County last month. Now, deputies need your help identifying the suspect.It happened about 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at a shopping center located at 12100 Veterans Memorial Rd. near Antoine.The victim's husband was depositing money at an ATM when a vehicle pulled up and blocked their way, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.A man got out of the car, pointed a gun at the couple and told the man to pull money from the machine.As the husband was complying, the woman, who was identified to be 43 years old, tried to get someone's attention by honking the car horn, investigators said.That's when the gunman shot the woman multiple times.Investigators said deputies initially got a call about a panic alarm at a restaurant, but it turns out employees who saw the shooting activated the alarm to get deputies to the scene.The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but died a few days later. Her husband was not injured.In surveillance video released by the sheriff's office on Monday, the suspect is seen getting away in a white 2013 to 2016 Nissan Altima.He's being described as a 30-year-old Hispanic man with slicked back hair and a goatee.In the video, he's seen wearing a black hoodie from the sportswear brand Champion. The Champion logo is seen on video near the left side of his chest.He's also seen wearing a black mask that covers most of his face and a white Louis Vuitton belt.Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100.Crime Stoppers could pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online ator through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.