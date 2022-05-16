fatal crash

Major delays on FM 1960 at E. Belleau Wood after forced closure due to deadly crash, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on FM 1960, Atascocita firefighters say

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A major three-vehicle deadly crash forced a shutdown on FM 1960 Monday morning in northeast Harris County, according to the Atascocita Fire Department.

SkyEye video shows heavy traffic along FM 1960 at East Belleau Wood after its closure in both directions. Authorities said the shutdown will last an extended period of time to allow for an investigation.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed one person was found dead at the scene and at least two others were rushed to a hospital.



Video from the scene also shows two of the three vehicles heavily damaged and appeared to have spun off road.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atascocitafatal crashtraffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed, 5 injured after plane hits SUV on Florida bridge
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in northwest Houston, HCSO says
Man was ejected from motorcycle in deadly crash on I-45, HPD says
Law enforcement salutes fallen Harris Co. deputy during procession
TOP STORIES
Man charged in deadly flea market shooting, Harris Co. deputies say
11-year-old shot in drive-by might be paralyzed, officials say
Man shot by 2 suspects while watching eclipse on his roof, HPD says
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tests positive for COVID-19
Woman tried to rob man before she was killed, shooter tells HPD
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
Show More
Near record heat and an Ozone Action Day Monday
Police release names of victims killed in mass shooting at supermarket
Saharan dust cloud expected to reach Houston this weekend
At least 1 person shot in shooting in north Harris Co., HCSO says
1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News