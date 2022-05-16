Major delays on FM 1960 at E. Belleau Wood after forced closure due to deadly crash, sheriff says

@HCSO_VCD is investigating a fatal crash, involving three vehicles at FM 1960 & Belleau Wood Drive (Humble). One person is deceased at the scene and at least two others have been transported to hospitals. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/mbDNYF5u1z — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 16, 2022

UPDATE: Due to a fatality, FM1960 E at Belleau Wood will be closed for an extended period to allow for an investigation.



UPDATE: A total of three vehicles were involved.



ALERT: Major accident FM 1960 E. at Belleau Wood Dr. AVOID THE AREA IF POSSIBLE. EXPECT DELAYS. pic.twitter.com/EOGxExF8GR — Atascocita Fire Department (@AVFDOEM) May 16, 2022

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- A major three-vehicle deadly crash forced a shutdown on FM 1960 Monday morning in northeast Harris County, according to the Atascocita Fire Department.SkyEye video shows heavy traffic along FM 1960 at East Belleau Wood after its closure in both directions. Authorities said the shutdown will last an extended period of time to allow for an investigation.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed one person was found dead at the scene and at least two others were rushed to a hospital.Video from the scene also shows two of the three vehicles heavily damaged and appeared to have spun off road.Drivers are urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.