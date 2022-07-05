arrest

2 men arrested after shooting towards neighborhood pool in Atascocita, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were arrested after they shot at a neighborhood pool in Atascocita on July 2, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to the Atascocita Forest neighborhood pool located in the 17400 block of Woodland Hills Drive in reference to an aggravated assault call.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At the scene, witnesses told deputies that two men had arrived and shot an assault rifle multiple times toward them while in the pool area.

According to deputies, witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the two men and their car.

Authorities said the men were found walking into a nearby home in the 17100 block of Quiet Grove Lane and were detained.

The men were identified as Chaz Royal and Kadaruis Brown.

SEE ALSO: Harris Co. deputies continue search for man accused of stabbing wife to death in Atascocita

Royal was out on bond for charges with evading and burglary of a motor vehicle in Harris County, but the cases were forfeited for missing court, investigators said.

Investigators also revealed Brown showed to have several warrants out of Bexar County and was listed as a fugitive.

According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the two men were booked into the Harris County Jail for the warrants and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Royal's bond was set at $50,000 and Brown's at $100,000, Herman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atascocitaarrestpoolshootingneighborhoodharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARREST
TX woman accused in cyclist's death in Travis Co. jail, records show
Brittney Griner writes letter to Pres. Biden pleading for his help
Family pleads for release of Houston dad held in Russia
Texas woman accused in cyclist's death arrives at IAH
TOP STORIES
32K strong keep it peaceful Freedom Over Texas' live in-person return
TX woman accused in cyclist's death in Travis Co. jail, records show
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 ramp to Highway 59
Neighbor kills man accused of shooting mom, deputies say
7th victim dies from Highland Park parade mass shooting
Slim hope for a cooling downpour on Wednesday
Montgomery Co. burn ban in effect amid Texas drought, officials say
Show More
Man found dead with multiple stab wounds in pick up truck, HPD says
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
Cellphone store robbed at gunpoint in north Houston, police say
6-year-old drowns during party on July 4 at La Marque home, police say
Restaurant owner among those who lost everything in fire
More TOP STORIES News