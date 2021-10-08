Houston Astros come back in ALDS Game 2 to come within 1 win of 5th straight ALCS

Houston erased a two-run deficit in the fifth inning and then erupted for five runs in the seventh to defeat the Chicago White Sox, 9-4, and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.
Valdez, the Astros' Game 2 starting pitcher, was dinged on seven hits and four earned runs on 69 pitches. He was pulled in the fifth inning.
Down 4-2, Houston used a two-run bottom fifth inning to tie it.
The Astros then blew the game wide open in the seventh with a Yordan Alvarez RBI single, then a Carlos Correa double to bring in two runs, and finally, a Kyle Tucker two-run blast to the Crawford Boxes.
The series heads to Chicago for Game 3 set for 7:07 p.m. on Sunday. If necessary, Game 4 remains in Chicago on Monday, and a deciding Game 5 is slated for next Wednesday back in Houston.
SEE ALSO: Houston celebrates Astros' big win as AL West champs with downtown rally
Jim Kaat, MLB Network broadcaster, uses '40 acres' off the cuff during Astros Game 2 telecast