Houston Astros come back in ALDS Game 2 to come within 1 win of 5th straight ALCS

The city of Houston got the opportunity to hold a rally for the playoff-bound Astros. This is the first time in two years the city could hold the event for the team.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros over came an uncharacteristically shaky start by Framber Valdez to come back and win Game 2, putting them on the brink of a fifth straight AL Championship Series berth.Houston erased a two-run deficit in the fifth inning and then erupted for five runs in the seventh to defeat the Chicago White Sox, 9-4, and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.Valdez, the Astros' Game 2 starting pitcher, was dinged on seven hits and four earned runs on 69 pitches. He was pulled in the fifth inning.Down 4-2, Houston used a two-run bottom fifth inning to tie it.The Astros then blew the game wide open in the seventh with a Yordan Alvarez RBI single, then a Carlos Correa double to bring in two runs, and finally, a Kyle Tucker two-run blast to the Crawford Boxes.The series heads to Chicago for Game 3 set for 7:07 p.m. on Sunday. If necessary, Game 4 remains in Chicago on Monday, and a deciding Game 5 is slated for next Wednesday back in Houston.