Houston celebrating Astros' big win as AL West champs with downtown rally

HOUSTON, Texas -- On September 30, the Houston Astros clinched their fourth American League West championship in five seasons, thanks to a pivotal win in Minute Maid Park over the Tampa Bay Rays.
That means the team will face the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox in the AL Division Series, on Thursday, Oct. 7.
To celebrate yet another division win and cheer the team onto the postseasons, the City of Houston hosted an Astros rally on Tuesday at Houston City Hall, Hermann Square (901 Bagby St.).
For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
