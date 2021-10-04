Houston Astros

Houston celebrating Astros' big win as AL West champs with downtown rally

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston rallies around Astros before ALDS Game 1

HOUSTON, Texas -- On September 30, the Houston Astros clinched their fourth American League West championship in five seasons, thanks to a pivotal win in Minute Maid Park over the Tampa Bay Rays.

That means the team will face the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox in the AL Division Series, on Thursday, Oct. 7.

To celebrate yet another division win and cheer the team onto the postseasons, the City of Houston hosted an Astros rally on Tuesday at Houston City Hall, Hermann Square (901 Bagby St.).

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballsportsrally
HOUSTON ASTROS
Braves and Astros meet in Game 3 of the World Series
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Dusty's life as renaissance man helped guide this World Series run
World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from record-low in 2020
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News