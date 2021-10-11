Houston Astros

White Sox fans loved MLB's hottest salsa - until it turned out to be Alex Bregman's

Bregman, a New Mexico native, launched Breggy Bomb Salsa in 2018.
By
'Breggy Bomb' salsa is a hit with Chicago White Sox fans - kinda

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox are locked into a bitter fight that's just about to heat up after the "Southsiders" took a game away from the 'Stros.

But the spiciest of rivalries don't have to be limited to just the diamond or a Major League Baseball playoff series.

SEE ALSO: White Sox reliever implies Astros may have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2 of ALDS

Eyewitness Sports' Adam Winkler made the trip up to Chicagoland, but not without a tasty offering, of sorts, for White Sox fans.

Before Game 3 on Sunday, Winkler met tailgaters outside of Guaranteed Rate Field and offered them to taste a sample of Breggy Bomb Salsa, the culinary side hustle of New Mexico-born Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Of course, given the reputation of Bregman and the Astros after the 2017 World Series, we had to steadily reveal the name of the salsa to fans.

In the video above, see how these fans reacted to the salsa before we uncover a concealed Breggy Bomb Salsa label on them.

And, no, this wasn't made for "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Of course, while this isn't a Bregman-authorized switch-a-roo, the former All-Star Game MVP is no stranger to pulling fast ones on people.

SEE MORE: Houston Astros star Alex Bregman posts 'Bad Umpires' prank to YouTube
The Astros slugger continues his exciting offseason by umpiring a youth baseball game.

