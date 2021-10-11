White Sox fans loved MLB's hottest salsa - until it turned out to be Alex Bregman's

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4924051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Astros slugger continues his exciting offseason by umpiring a youth baseball game.

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox are locked into a bitter fight that's just about to heat up after the "Southsiders" took a game away from the 'Stros.But the spiciest of rivalries don't have to be limited to just the diamond or a Major League Baseball playoff series.Eyewitness Sports' Adam Winkler made the trip up to Chicagoland, but not without a tasty offering, of sorts, for White Sox fans.Beforeon Sunday, Winkler met tailgaters outside of Guaranteed Rate Field and offered them to taste a sample of, the culinary side hustle of New Mexico-born Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.Of course, given the reputation of Bregman and the Astros after the 2017 World Series, we had to steadily reveal the name of the salsa to fans.In the video above, see how these fans reacted to the salsa before we uncover a concealed Breggy Bomb Salsa label on them.And, no, this wasn't made for "Jimmy Kimmel Live."Of course, while this isn't a Bregman-authorized switch-a-roo, the former All-Star Game MVP is no stranger to pulling fast ones on people.