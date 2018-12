EMBED >More News Videos Alex Bregman, the Houston Astros' All-Star third baseman has decided to launch a YouTube channel.

EMBED >More News Videos Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Alex Bregman walked into their wedding.

Alex Bregman's YouTube channel premiered the result of his "Bad Umpires" prank he pulled on youth baseball players over the weekend.The Houston Astros star and his friends masqueraded as umpires for a Premier Baseball 10U league scrimmage.In the video, Bregman appears to frustrate the young players, calling questionable balls and strikesYou can check out Bregman's tricks on his YouTube channel here