Houston Astros star Alex Bregman posts 'Bad Umpires' prank to YouTube

The Astros slugger continues his exciting offseason by umpiring a youth baseball game.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Alex Bregman's YouTube channel premiered the result of his "Bad Umpires" prank he pulled on youth baseball players over the weekend.

The Houston Astros star and his friends masqueraded as umpires for a Premier Baseball 10U league scrimmage.

In the video, Bregman appears to frustrate the young players, calling questionable balls and strikes

You can check out Bregman's tricks on his YouTube channel here.

