Astros vs. Mariners: Houston, Seattle face off after unconventional ALDS off day between home games

The Houston Astros and Minute Maid Park were in ecstasy after Yordan Alvarez's walked off Game 1 of the ALDS. But they'll need to refocus in Game 2.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros have a golden opportunity to go up 2-0 on their division rivals, the Seattle Mariners, when they play ball in Game 2 on Thursday afternoon.

Houston avoided opening its American League Division Series on Tuesday in a 0-1 hole when Yordan Alvarez blasted a walk-off, three-run homer with the team behind 7-5. They were down as many as four runs in the game started by Justin Verlander.

The 'Stros are focused on building momentum over the historic blast after an unconventional off day between home games scheduled by Major League Baseball.

Houston sends Framber Valdez to the mound for Game 2, with Seattle's All-Star flame-thrower, Luis Castillo, opposing him.

Game 2 is underway at Minute Maid Park.

King Tuck's blast puts first run on the board

Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker watches his solo home run against the Mariners during the second inning in Game 2 of the ALDS in Houston, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Kyle Tucker, who nearly entered the historic "30/30 Club" of players who hit 30 homers and stole 30 bases this past season, put Houston up early, 1-0, with a right-field, solo bomb off Castillo in the bottom of the second.

Tuve's web gem

Jose Altuve isn't a Gold Glove-winning second baseman for nothing.

No. 27's scoop-and-throw to retire Seattle's third inning is worth a watch. Altuve grabbed the speedy Julio Rodriguez's grounder to his right side and then made a leaping throw to first in time to record the third out. Altuve would make a similar throw but under a lesser amount of duress in the fourth inning.

This was huge for the 'Stros. In the at-bat before the play, J.P. Crawford hit a deep double against the out-of-town scoreboard in left to record Seattle's first hit of the afternoon.

Wild fourth inning gives Mariners lead

Valdez faced minimal damage so far, up until the fourth inning, when, with Seattle runners on second and third base, he got rocked with a fielder's choice error trying to throw home to get the out. The same sequence recorded the second out when Carlos Santana, who hit the RBI, got caught in a rundown between second and first. The M's pulled even with Houston, 1-1.

The next at-bat put Seattle up, 2-1, when Dylan Moore hit a single to right, sending Mitch Haniger home from third.

Houston vs. Seattle ALDS scores and schedule

Game 1 : Astros 8, Mariners 5

: Astros 8, Mariners 5 Game 2 : at Houston, IN PROGRESS

: at Houston, Game 3 : at Seattle, Saturday, 3:07 p.m.

: at Seattle, Saturday, 3:07 p.m. Game 4* : at Seattle, Sunday, 2:07 p.m.

: at Seattle, Sunday, 2:07 p.m. Game 5*: at Houston, Monday, 4:07 p.m. or 6:07 p.m.

*if necessary

