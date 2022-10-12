Astros-Mariners ALDS: MLB sets first-pitch times for Game 3 and potential Games 4 and 5

Houston leads the AL Division Series against the Mariners, 1-0.

Love drama with your postseason baseball? Game 1 was one to add to the Astros' playoff history book.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If Yordan Alvarez's game-winning home run left you wanting more Astros postseason heroics, then set your alarms.

Major League Baseball revealed the game times for the rest of the AL Division Series between Houston and the Seattle Mariners.

We already knew that Game 2 at Minute Maid Park is set for a 2:37 p.m. first pitch on Thursday, but game times for the Seattle-set Games 3 and 4 were still unknown before Wednesday's off day.

Game 3 is slated for a 3:07 p.m. first pitch at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

If necessary, Game 4 is scheduled to start at 2:07 p.m. in Seattle on Sunday.

A potential winner-take-all Game 5 would shift back to Houston for Monday, Oct. 17, with a 4:07 p.m. first pitch. If it comes to that point, one issue would be the tight turnaround to travel across two time zones.

As for Houston's probable starters on the mound, Framber Valdez gets the ball inside a likely-raucous Juice Box. Lance McCullers Jr. would start a potential series-clincher on the road in Game 3.

Houston leads the best-of-five series 1-0, with the club's sixth straight trip to the AL Championship Series on the line.

