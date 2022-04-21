minute maid park

Astros and Trees for Houston to give away 2,500 trees at Minute Maid Park

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- With April showers bringing those proverbial May flowers and more Houstonians in their yards and gardens and working their green thumbs, a local nonprofit is making it easy to branch out for Earth Day. Trees for Houston is partnering with The Astros Foundation and LyondellBasell to give away 2,500 native trees.

Locals can pick up their free trees from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at Minute Maid Park's Lot B (503 Chartres St.). The three-gallon options available include American Beautyberry, American Sycamore, Buttonbush, Common Persimmon, Loblolly Pine, Pecan, Sweetgum, and White Oak (a Heights favorite), according to a press release.

Those who aren't sure of what trees they might need can get advice from on-site volunteers and staff; planting and tree care resources can be found at the Trees for Houston site.

