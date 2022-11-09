Houston Astros raising World Series banner when they face White Sox on Opening Night 2023

ABC13 sister properties ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Radio will either broadcast or stream the festivities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When will the Houston Astros raise their 2022 World Series championship banner?

Typically, Major League Baseball reserves the first televised game of the regular season for the prior season's champions, and 2023 will be no different.

The Astros' scheduled opening day matchup with the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on March 30, 2023, has now turned into a primetime affair that will exclusively air on ESPN, the network announced on Wednesday.

The telecast begins at 6 p.m. CT with a one-hour "Baseball Tonight" program show, followed by the MLB Opening Night game.

The Astros' World Series banner-raising ceremony and festivities are airing within the telecast.

The game is also video and audio streaming on the ESPN App. It will also be available on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Radio.

Single-game tickets to the opening-day contest aren't on sale yet. For the moment, the only way to get in is through season ticket purchases.

