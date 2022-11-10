Alex and Reagan Bregman go black-tie at CMA Awards a couple of days after World Series parade

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is coming up big for his team in the postseason. Could that be because he's entered fatherhood? His stats reflect it.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) -- The CMA Awards, which aired live on ABC13 Wednesday night, was all about celebrating country music and bestowing trophies to the best artists in that genre.

While he might not be releasing any honky-tonk hits, Alex Bregman is very familiar about trophies and celebrating. The World Series-winning Houston Astros third baseman and his wife, Reagan Bregman, were among country's biggest stars in Nashville.

Reagan's verified Instagram account chronicled the couple's trip to the country music capital of the world through her Stories.

One photo shows Alex in a black tie taking a selfie with his dashing wife.

Reagan's Stories then show the CMAs stage from a front-row center type of angle. A final photo shows hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning in the shot.

The couple's award show moment came a couple of days removed from his team's championship parade in downtown Houston.

Alex already has a busy week ahead of him. He's due to make a meet-and-greet appearance with fans at the Academy store in Meyerland on Thursday.

