Astros manager Joe Espada wears ALCS championship ring in media luncheon ahead of spring training

After seven straight trips to the AL Championship Series and two World Series titles, Astros new manager Joe Espada is ready to make the necessary preparations leading into spring training in West Palm Beach on Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 asked first-year Astros manager Joe Espada why he wore one of the Astros' championship rings to the media luncheon.

"I like to wear all of them," Espada told ABC13. "It reminds me of where we've been and how we got to where we're at."

He wore the Astros 2019 American League championship ring, but the one he really wants will be awarded to the 2024 World Series champions.

Espada will lead the Astros into spring training for the first time on Wednesday in West Palm Beach.

After six years as the Astros bench coach, Espada will remind himself how "blessed and lucky I am to have this job." He'll also work to make the Astros a better team, which is not an easy task after seven straight trips to the AL Championship Series and two World Series titles.

Espada will emphasize areas that need work that also represent opportunities to raise the bar.

"There are two things that you can't allow. Number one is complacency and arrogance," Espada said. "If you see those two things start to enter your clubhouse, then you start to get weak in certain areas."

He'll carve out time in West Palm Beach for his team to work on things like base running and pitchers holding runners on base.

Espada believes in the Astros awesome potential. He also knows details can make a difference in the pursuit of the ultimate goal.

Espada will also emphasize rest for his veteran core. The new manager is open to using a six-man rotation to keep Justin Verlander fresh. He'll also utilize the designated hitter spot to keep Jose Abreu healthy. The 37-year-old proved in last year's postseason run that he can still be a weapon in the Astros lineup when he's healthy and feels good at the plate.

