Houston Astros' AL West magic number down to 1 as ballclub takes on potential playoff foe Tampa Bay

Houston is also in contention for the best record in the American League.

Astros are already in the postseason. Now, we should know whether they'll be doing it with the best record in the AL. A breakdown of magic numbers to clinch can be found here.

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are already in the 2022 postseason, their club-record sixth straight playoff appearance.

Houston's embarrassment of riches could grow on Monday night, with the Astros' magic number down to one to clinch their fifth American League West title in six years.

Houston could simply earn it with a win during its series opener in Tampa Bay.

The Astros could clinch while they're in progress with the Rays due to Seattle closing a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels during the day.

At last check, the Mariners were cruising late in the matchup.

Houston has dominated the AL West division throughout 2022. Seattle was the Astros' closest rival record-wise, though, it's looking more and more unlikely that the Mariners could catch up down 15 games with three weeks of the season left.

The Astros also look poised to clinch the best record in the AL and homefield through their side of the postseason bracket.

As it stands on Monday, Houston's magic number to clinch the AL's top seed is at eight. The team is seven-and-a-half games up from the New York Yankees, who are having trouble closing out the AL East down the stretch.

If the season ended Monday, Houston would get a top-seed bye through the expanded wild-card round, which is a new MLB playoff concept that extends the number of teams entering the postseason from 10 to 12, with six teams in each league.

The Astros would face the winner of the No. 5 vs. No. 4 seed matchup, which is currently positioned as Tampa Bay vs. Toronto, in the AL Division Series.

Houston's regular season ends Wednesday, Oct. 5.

