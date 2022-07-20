HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At the All-Star break, the Astros are once again one of the best teams in Major League Baseball, but this year it comes as a bit more of a surprise.
After the loss of star Carlos Correa and major offseason questions surrounding the health of Justin Verlander and the pitching staff, the Astros have not skipped a beat.
In fact, their 59-32 record (.648) at the break is the second best mark in franchise history, behind only the 2017 team that won the World Series.
Verlander (12-3, 1.89 ERA) is on track for another Cy Young award at age 39.
Slugger Yordan Alvarez's breakout season (.306, 29 HRs, 69 RBI) has him on the short list of MVP candidates in the American League.
Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena, Correa's replacement, is clearly a budding star.
The Astros' expectations are still a World Series run. What will it take to get there? Who is the MVP so far? Will the team make a move at the trade deadline to bolster the starting rotation? And can they get past the Yankees?
Sports director Greg Bailey and anchor Jonathan Bruce answer all the big questions in the video above.
For more from ABC13 and Eyewitness Sports, follow Jonathan Bruce on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. and Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Will the Astros win it all? ABC13 answers big 2nd half questions
HOUSTON ASTROS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News