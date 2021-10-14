Astros fans! The ultimate guide to getting the ALCS tickets you want

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of Houston Astros fans are searching for the hottest ticket in town.Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park is sure to be a packed house. It's the fifth straight appearance for the Astros and perhaps the last with Astros Shortstop Carlos Correa.The Astros earned home field advantage to play in front of a friendly crowd."We show a lot of support for the Houston Astros every year," Astros fan Sonya Boyas said."Houston Astros fans are the best fans," fellow fan Diana Benitez said. "We are loud. We are excited. We hype them up, and we keep them up."Another fan, Ross Norwood, added, "One thing I've always enjoyed about postseason games at Minute Maid is that atmosphere. When you leave the building, you can't hear because it gets so loud."It's a deafening scene some fans say they have to see in person."I do not have tickets. I am looking for tickets," Richard Ramos said. "Anybody have tickets? Hit me up!"It's a much better idea to hit up Houston's ticket queen.Kayla Ramsey said her phone has been going off non-stop ever since the 'Stros clinched, because tickets are limited, and they won't last long."The tickets are in real time. Sometimes when you click buy, they're gone just that fast," she said.She advises fans just looking to get in the building to try the box office first."They have tickets there at face value. If you can't get them there, find a local ticket broker you trust here in Houston," Ramsey said. "They will help you, definitely."A little over $100 will get you a seat in the top deck. Fans who prefer to be closer to the field can expect to pay over $1,000."The best ticket they could probably get is behind the Astros dugout, probably 5th or 6th row," Ramsey said. "That'll probably run them anywhere between $1,500 to $2000 a ticket."Second-party sellers are typically safe, but Ramsey said to watch out for bargains that seem off-base."When high profile events come to town, there's always room for scams," she said. "Buyers beware. If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is."Astros fan Mike Delgado was looking for new Astros gear at Academy Sports and Outdoors when ABC13 talked to him about the demand for tickets and the momentum that seems to be felt all over Houston."Two more series to go," he said.The league's best fans are finding a way to show up for the team that turned Houston into a baseball town.