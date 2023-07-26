Houston Astros activate Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez in time for potential sweep against Rangers

Altuve last played in a game coincidentally against Texas on July 3. Alvarez's layoff was longer: since June 8.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You didn't think they would miss a potential season-altering sweep of a rival, did you?

The Houston Astros, who are a game back from the American League West lead, are welcoming injured stars Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez back to the lineup. The club announced their return hours before a high-stakes series finale with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

The Rangers, who entered the series with Houston three games up as the division's leader, could wind up sharing first place after the evening is done. Houston won their last two games with Texas in one-run contests.

Manager Dusty Baker Jr. is placing Altuve as the leadoff hitter at second base, while choosing Alvarez as the designated hitter in the No. 5 slot in the batting order.

Houston has not led the AL West through 102 games of this championship-defense season.

Houston Astros Jose Altuve (27) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) high five after Alvarez's home run against the Kansas City Royals on July 7, 2022. AP Photo/Michael Wyke

Altuve and Alvarez return after similar oblique injuries. Altuve, 33, hasn't played in a game since July 3 in Arlington. He was a late scratch before the Astros' July 4 game against Colorado, when he was seen in pain during pregame batting practice.

Alvarez's layoff was longer. The 26-year-old Cuban star hasn't played in a game since June 8, when he was pulled during his start in Toronto. Since that game, Alvarez has been on the shelf recovering and was later assigned to play with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for rehab.

The team announced that it optioned Bligh Madris and David Hensley to the Triple-A Space Cowboys to make room for the returning stars.

The game is set for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch with the roof closed.