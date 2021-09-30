Astros game interrupted thanks to rebellious fans on field

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- These were no angels in the outfield.
Two Houston Astros fans sent security guards scrambling Wednesday night when they managed to get onto the field, halting play for a few minutes.
It happened in the ninth inning, during the Astros' 7-0 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, providing more action than Houston's bats.
Some fans on Twitter said it at least gave them something to cheer about, though we do want to remind you, this is not something you should try.
Viewer videos showed one man in an oversized foam cowboy hat running shirtless and a second man in a white Astros shirt zipping through the outfield while holding up an orange foam finger.
The men dodged nine security guards, slipping out of their grasp like they were greased up with Vaseline.
You can watch the fiasco unfold in the video player above.
Sometimes, it looked more like the trespassers were breaking tackles on a football field instead of disrupting a game where the Astros could have clinched their division title.
On social media, one fan said it looked like the calf scramble at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
The chase went on for a little more than a minute, but it finally ended with the man in the white shirt going down first, thanks to one of the guards detaining him.
The takedown earned an "Oooohh!" from one fan in the stands recording the fiasco.
Orange hat man (that's his name for now) knew how to read the room and laid facedown on the pristine Minute Maid Park grass before a guard could get to him first. At one point, he also appeared to be taking a selfie or recording himself, because pics or it didn't happen.
As he was being detained, fans booed, but on the bright side, at least that disdain wasn't being hurled at the Astros this time. There were also no inflatable trash cans dotting the field, just fans, so progress, right?
The fans were finally led off the field and play resumed.
While these stunts might get you a few minutes of viral fame, it could also hit you with some lasting pain.
In 2016, a 17-year-old fan jumped onto the field at NRG Stadium during a Copa America match where soccer star Lionel Messi was playing. The fan spent the night in jail and was charged with a Class B misdemeanor.
But a 2017 report from Complex details that along with jail, charges, and lifetime bans from stadiums, trespassers might also be levied with hefty fines, noting that the "Calvin Klein" law in New York City carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and fines up to $25,000.
In October 2017, a man wearing nothing but patriotic underwear ran onto the field at the Astros' ballpark before being tackled and escorted away. As for the star-spangled under garments, sir, we're thrilled you love America, but there are other ways to serve your country.
As for the guys who pulled the stunt Wednesday night, it makes you wonder, would they have gotten away with it if it weren't for those meddling guards?
At last check, the Astros organization hasn't spoken on the matter, but we have a feeling we know of at least two fans who won't be at the game Thursday night.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
