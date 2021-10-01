4 things to know about Astros' postseason as manager Dusty Baker makes history

With the win, the Astros earned their fourth AL West title in five years, and their 10th division title in franchise history.
The ball club has also now the made postseason in five consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.
GAME RECAP: Houston Astros clinch AL West Division title after defeating Tampa Bay Rays 3-2
Whew! It would seem that with all that, the work is done, but fans and the players know, it's just beginning.
The regular season ends Sunday, Oct. 3 versus the Oakland A's.
The Astros are now working toward bringing home another World Series title. Here's what to know heading into the first round of the playoffs.
Who will they face in the ALDS?
The Astros will face the Chicago White Sox in the series, which opens Thursday, Oct. 7.
But where the game will be played is still TBA. It will be a best-of-five matchup.
Great! How do I get my playoff tickets?
Individual tickets for the Astros ALDS home games are on sale now.
You can buy them by going to the MLB's postseason website or you can call 1-877-9ASTROS.
Note that there is an extremely limited number of individual game tickets available for postseason games, and tickets are only available online. Translation: Don't show up to the Minute Maid Park Box Office.
We checked, and tickets are available for the first three games, and for now, range in price from $53 to $275.
You know I need to look good! How do I get playoff gear?
Postseason merchandise went on sale Friday morning. In fact, the team store off of Texas Avenue at Minute Maid Park opened at 5 a.m.
If you're not about going shopping when it's dark and early, the store will be open until 4 p.m.
You can find store locations and hours on the Astros website or just shop online.
Who reached a milestone?
That'd be Astros manager Dusty Baker. With Thursday night's clinching win, Baker became the first manager in MLB history to win division titles with five different clubs (Astros, Nationals, Reds, Cubs, Giants). In his career, this is Baker's 8th division title and his 11th postseason berth overall.
He celebrated big in the clubhouse with the boys, and we aren't mad at him.
You chug that shoe, Dusty!
If you manager doesn’t do this… then I don’t want it. pic.twitter.com/fPKCZB91Sb— Paula Morris (@M0MminAintEasy) October 1, 2021
Note: Third baseman Alex Bregman made sure to clarify when taking questions from reporters after the game that it was a new shoe because "we kept it classy."