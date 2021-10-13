accidental shooting

Man accidentally shot by friend while celebrating Astros win, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Houston fans everywhere celebrated the Astros clinching the American League Division Series Tuesday night, one celebration went a little too far.

A man was accidentally shot by a friend while celebrating the victory, according to Houston police.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 5900 block of Flintrock Circle.

SEE ALSO: Houston Astros now 1 of 3 MLB teams with at least 5 consecutive league championship series berths

Houston police were called to the address for a shooting and found the victim and the friend who opened fire.

A group of people who were watching the game told officers they would "dry fire" their guns anytime a run was scored, according to Houston police.

On the last Astros' score of the game, one of the people at the gathering forgot to unload his weapon before firing it and struck his friend in the abdomen, investigators said.

Officers detained one person at the scene and said the victim was expected to survive.

HPD was consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office on whether charges would be brought against the shooter.

