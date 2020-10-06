Game 2 in progress: Astros entering home stretch with lead against Oakland

ASTROS-ATHLETICS, GAME 2: IN PROGRESS

ALDS BACKGROUND AND SCHEDULE

Game 1 : Astros 10, Athletics 5

: Astros 10, Athletics 5 Game 2: Today

Today Game 3: Wednesday, 2:35 p.m.

Wednesday, 2:35 p.m. Game 4 : Thursday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary)

: Thursday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary) Game 5: Friday, 2:35 p.m. (if necessary)

The Houston Astros could put themselves in position to clinch their fourth consecutive AL Championship Series berth if they beat the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of the AL Division Series today.Just like Game 1, Oakland struck first in Game 2. Khris Davis launched a solo home run off Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez to put the first run on the board in the 2nd inning. A's lead, 1-0.In the very next inning, though, Houston got the lead thanks to George Springer's two-run homer. Astros up, 2-1.Carlos Correa, who became the first shortstop in MLB history to hit multiple homers in at least two games in the same postseason, hit an RBI in the 4th inning to extend Houston's lead, 3-1.In Oakland's half of the 4th, Valdez allowed another solo homer, this time to Chad Pinder. The Astros' lead was cut to 3-2. Pinder's blast was an eye-popping 453 feet, with the ball landing in the promenade behind the seats in right center.Then, in the 5th inning, Houston answered with solo bombs by Martin Maldonado and Springer again. Houston extended the lead, 5-2.Due to the pandemic, this series is being played at one site: Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. And given the circumstances, each game of the series is being played in consecutive days with no breaks that would typically be used for travel.In the regular season, Oakland claimed victory in seven of the 10 games played against Houston.The winner of this series moves on to the AL Championship Series to face the winner of the Yankees-Rays series at San Diego's Petco Park.