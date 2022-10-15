ALDS Game 3 start puts Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. back in familiar spot

SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are on the brink of history.
With a possible win Saturday in Seattle, they can advance to their sixth straight American League Championship Series, which is a playoff round they are clearly getting comfortable playing in.
The first shot at sealing the AL Division Series against the Mariners is in the right hand of Game 3 starter Lance McCullers Jr., who had to journey back to health after going down with an elbow injury while he pitched on the road in last year's ALDS.
McCullers is no stranger to high pressure situations. Who remembers all those curveballs against New York to clinch a spot in the 2017 World Series?
The game gets underway at 3:07 p.m. CT
Eyewitness Sports is following the Astros in the Emerald City. Tune into ABC13 all day Saturday for coverage.
Houston vs. Seattle ALDS scores and schedule
- Game 1: Astros 8, Mariners 5
- Game 2: Astros 4, Mariners 2
- Game 3: at Seattle, Saturday, 3:07 p.m.
- Game 4*: at Seattle, Sunday, 2:07 p.m.
- Game 5*: at Houston, Monday, 4:07 p.m. or 6:07 p.m.
*if necessary
