Astros super fan creates 'egg-cellent' tribute to Astrodome

By
FORT WORTH, Texas (KTRK) -- A native Houstonian living in north Texas hatched a spectacular plan to honor the Houston Astros through a replica of the Astrodome for his chickens.

"I was totally shocked that many people would care that much about a chicken coop," said Darren Johnson.

Photos of his creation took Facebook by storm, garnering more than 2,000 likes and counting.



"If anything comes out of this, it shows my kids that I'm not the only one obsessed with a stadium that's been closed for 20 years," Johnson said.

The chicken coop is an exact 1:60 scale model of the actual Astrodome and features a lot of details, including an Astros logo, an American flag and the numbers of all the retired jerseys.

Johnson estimates the entire project took about 100 hours to complete.

As for his chickens, who are all named after Astros players, they are also huge fans of their current living situation.

"We don't have to tell them to get in, they get in there every night," Johnson said.

