Cy-Fair firefighters rescue resident stuck in assisted living center fire in NW Harris Co.

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cy-Fair Fire Department was called to help evacuate a resident who was stuck in an assisted living center during a fire Tuesday morning in northwest Harris County.

It happened in the 8500 block of Copperbrook Drive at the Autumn Grove Cottage Assisted Living facility around 7:30 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, eight of the residents had already been evacuated to safety by two assisted living facility staff members.



Firefighters said they were able to rescue the ninth resident who was in a wheelchair.



She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The two staff members were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"It was a smoke filled house," said Dennis O'Neal, who lives next door. "There was not any smoke coming through the roof, but when they opened the front door you could see the smoke billowing out the front door."

Firefighters said the building's sprinklers helped contain the fire until they arrived. According to officials, the fire started in one of the bathrooms.

The facility is set to be closed due to the fire. Residents were bussed to a sister community in the Houston area.

"Autumn Grove Cottages is extremely thankful for a responsive team that took immediate action to keep our residents and team members safe, as well as the timely response and assistance of the Cy-Fair Fire Department," the facility said in a statement following the fire.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonnursing homebuilding firefire departmentsrescuefire
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All Harris Co. residents can sign up for vaccine waitlist today
Houston doctor explains possible timeline for end to pandemic
Man accused of sexually assaulting teen has outburst in court
Man killed in fight over daughter's cyber bullying, family says
4 men paid $55 million to fly on 1st private space mission
Here's how long you'll get to enjoy lower humidity
Biden to sign executive orders for police, prison reform
Show More
Study finds Houston saw 33% less traffic in 2020 than in 2019
Harris Health System receives more COVID-19 vaccines
Trey Songz arrest: R&B artist detained at AFC Championship game
Why we're seeing bluebonnets blooming and it's only January
Alabama tornado leaves 1 dead, several critically injured
More TOP STORIES News